Female Nobel laureates in Bangladesh to meet Rohingya women

FILE- In this Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, file photo, S, 22, mother of one, who says she was raped by members of Myanmar's armed forces in late August, is photographed in her tent in Gundum refugee camp in Bangladesh. Three female Nobel Peace Laureates are beginning a weeklong trip to Bangladesh to meet Rohingya women who have been tortured, raped and even killed by Myanmar soldiers amid a delayed repatriation process. Wong Maye-E, File AP Photo