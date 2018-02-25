2 lions saved from Mideast wars head to South Africa refuge

In this Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 photo, a lion named Saeed, who was rescued from Syria by the animal rights group Four Paws, is caged prior his departure from the Al-Ma'wa Animal Sanctuary near Souf, in northern Jordan. Two African lions rescued from war-torn Iraq and Syria are being transported to a permanent home in South Africa, after an interim stay in Jordan where they recuperated from physical and psychological trauma. Raad Adayleh AP Photo