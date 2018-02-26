Japan police find body parts in murder linked to US suspect

Journalists gather near the site where a body part believed to be of a missing woman was found in Osaka, western Japan Monday, Feb. 26, 2018. Media reports said police last week arrested the suspected man, Yevgeniy Vasilievich Bayraktar, 26, from New York, on suspicion of confining the missing Japanese woman at his lodging in Osaka. Reports said Monday police are investigating his possible link to dismembering and abandoning of her body after finding other body parts. Kyodo News via AP Yuki Sato