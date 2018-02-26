Students too scared to return to Nigeria school after attack

This image taken from video shows the exterior of Government Girls Science and Tech College in Dapchi, Yobe State, Nigeria on Thursday Feb. 22, 2018. Parents in northern Nigeria say more than 100 girls are still missing three days after suspected Boko Haram extremists attacked their school. The announcement comes after government officials in Yobe state acknowledged that some 50 young women remained unaccounted for in the Monday evening attack. AP Photo)