Nassar victims help unveil sweeping child abuse legislation

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2018, file photo, Sterling Riethman gives her victim impact statement during the seventh day of Larry Nassar's sentencing hearing in Lansing, Mich. Victims of imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar helped unveil what they described Monday, Feb. 26, as a sweeping rewrite of Michigan laws related to childhood sexual abuse, saying the changes would ease the ability to stop abuse and bring justice to survivors. Riethman, 25, is a former collegiate diver and Nassar patient who was among more than 250 women and girls who spoke at the sentencing hearings. Carlos Osorio, File AP Photo