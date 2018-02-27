In this Feb. 9, 2018 photo, White House Communications Director Hope Hicks is shown during a meeting in the Oval Office between President Donald Trump and Shane Bouvet, in Washington. Hicks is scheduled to meet with the House intelligence committee Tuesday for a closed-door interview as part of the panel's Russia investigation.
In this Feb. 9, 2018 photo, White House Communications Director Hope Hicks is shown during a meeting in the Oval Office between President Donald Trump and Shane Bouvet, in Washington. Hicks is scheduled to meet with the House intelligence committee Tuesday for a closed-door interview as part of the panel's Russia investigation. Evan Vucci AP Photo

Hope Hicks appears before House panel in Russia probe

By MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press

February 27, 2018 10:54 AM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump's longtime aide Hope Hicks was meeting with the House intelligence committee Tuesday for a closed-door interview as part of the panel's Russia investigation.

Hicks arrived shortly after 10 a.m. through a rear entrance to the committee's interview space and did not answer shouted questions from reporters.

The panel is investigating contacts between Trump's campaign and Russia, as is special counsel Robert Mueller. Hicks has also been interviewed by Mueller.

As one of Trump's closest aides, she is a key eyewitness to his actions over the past several years. She was his spokeswoman during the 2016 presidential campaign and is White House communications director.

It's unclear how much Hicks will tell the committee. Others who have worked at the White House, including former adviser Steve Bannon, have refused to answer questions, citing limits on what they can say. The House is now considering whether to hold Bannon in contempt.

In the hours before Hicks' arrival, Trump tweeted several times, quoting cable news commentators who said they hadn't seen evidence of collusion between Trump and Russia. One tweet encouraged investigations of his Democratic presidential rival, Hillary Clinton. And a last tweet simply said "WITCH HUNT!"

