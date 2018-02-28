Victims group shuns Indonesia attacks reconciliation event

Reformed militants, from left to right, Zaenal Muttaqin, Toni Togar, Reza Sungkar, and Ramli, chat on the sidelines of a meeting with victims of attacks in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, Feb. 26, 2018. Indonesian government brought together dozens of convicted Islamic militants and survivors of attacks in what it hopes will be an important step in combating radicalism and fostering reconciliation. Tatan Syuflana AP Photo