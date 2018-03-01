Venezuela official says presidential elections to be delayed

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro flashes a victory sign to supporters during a ceremony formalizing his candidacy as a candidate for the upcoming presidential election, at the CNE in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018. Officials loyal to Maduro recently approved an early presidential election for April 22, drawing broad condemnation from the United States and several of Venezuela's Latin American neighbors who said the conditions for a fair election are lacking. Ariana Cubillos AP Photo