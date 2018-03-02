Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., introduces a three-point plan on guns that's supported by the Democratic Caucus, during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, March 1, 2018. Schumer indicated he was surprised at remarks by President Donald Trump yesterday on gun safety in the wake of the student massacre in Parkland, Fla., last month.
Nation & World

Congress struggles to adapt to Trump's shift on guns

By LISA MASCARO and MATTHEW DALY Associated Press

March 02, 2018 12:27 AM

WASHINGTON

Action on gun legislation has skidded to a halt in Congress after President Donald Trump's stunning shift on gun policy left some in his party confused and scrambling to figure out what to do next.

Republicans squirmed over Trump's call for stricter gun laws after the assault on a Florida high school, while Democrats seized on the opening to reach beyond a modest measure gaining traction in Congress. They unveiled a more ambitious priority list, with expanded background checks and even a politically risky ban on assault weapons.

Without a clear path forward for any legislation, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell shelved the gun debate, for now, saying the Senate would turn next week to other measures.

