Congress struggles to adapt to Trump's shift on guns

Action on gun legislation has skidded to a halt in Congress after President Donald Trump's stunning shift on gun policy left some in his party confused and scrambling to figure out what to do next.
Republicans squirmed over Trump's call for stricter gun laws after the assault on a Florida high school, while Democrats seized on the opening to reach beyond a modest measure gaining traction in Congress. They unveiled a more ambitious priority list, with expanded background checks and even a politically risky ban on assault weapons.
Without a clear path forward for any legislation, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell shelved the gun debate, for now, saying the Senate would turn next week to other measures.
