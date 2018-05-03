The Latest: Dead North Dakota residents are mom, her 3 kids

The Latest on the discovery of four bodies in a Grand Forks home (all times local):
9 p.m.
Authorities in North Dakota say four people found dead in a Grand Forks home were a mother and her three children and their deaths were apparent homicides and a suicide.
Police found the bodies Thursday morning after one of the children's schools asked them to do a welfare check. They say all four had gunshot wounds.
The police news release Thursday night said a handgun was found at the scene and no suspects were being sought.
Police identified the dead as 35-year-old Astra Volk and her children, 14-year-old Tyler Talmage, 10-year-old Aidan Talmage and 6-year-old Arianna Talmage.
4:25 p.m.
A woman and three children had recently moved into a Grand Forks home where an adult and three kids were found dead on Thursday.
Neighbor Paula Stevens says the family moved into the neighborhood about two months ago and was renting a house that had been recently renovated. Stevens says she rarely saw the woman because she worked odd hours, and this long winter kept the kids indoors.
The names of the victims haven't been released. A North Dakota school district says they are a parent and three students, but it wasn't clear if the adult victim was the woman.
No information has been released about how the four died.
The house had been cordoned off by crime tape on Thursday. A pink child's bicycle was overturned in the front yard.
12:50 p.m.
A North Dakota school district says a parent and three students of the district were found dead in a nearby home.
Police in Grand Forks said they found the bodies Thursday morning in a home on the south side after administrators at Lewis and Clark Elementary asked them to do a welfare check. No information has been released about how the four died.
The Grand Forks School District said in a statement that they were told a parent and three students were those found in the home.
The district said they were working with schools involved to provide support and counseling, and that they couldn't provide any additional information.
11:28 a.m.
Police say four people have been found dead in a home in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
An officer found the bodies Thursday morning after administrators at Lewis and Clark Elementary School asked for a welfare check at the home in the south of the city.
Police say the officer saw what appeared to be a body inside the home. No information has been released about how the four died. Police are withholding the names of the dead until relatives have been notified.
Police say there are no indications of a threat to the public but they can't say for certain. The investigation is active.
