Police detain a protester after a May Day march to protest pension cuts, school closures and slow hurricane recovery efforts, turned violent, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, May 1, 2018. The protest remained peaceful until hundreds of young protesters, many with their faces covered, threw rocks and other objects as they clashed with police who fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.
Nation & World

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

The Associated Press

May 05, 2018 03:31 AM

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's images include a man detained during a protest in Puerto Rico; security forces reacting to the detonation of a suicide bomb in Afghanistan; and a cowboy leading several horses in Germany.

This gallery contains photos from the week of April 28-May 4, 2018.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

