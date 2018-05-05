7 things to know about Lebanon's parliament elections

FILE - In this Sunday, 29, 2018 file photo, a luna park wheel decorated by posters that show portraits of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafic Hariri and his son the current Prime Minister Saad Hariri who is a candidate for the parliamentary elections which will be held on May 6, in Beirut, Lebanon. Campaigning for the first election in nine years has revolved around promises of stability and growth and has avoided divisive issues such as Hezbollah's weapons and its regional alliances, virtually guaranteeing the Iran-backed militant group's continued domestic hegemony. The Arabic banners read:" We are the eye that protects Lebanon, Support the project of Rafik Hariri by voting intensely." Hussein Malla, File AP Photo