Immigration detention prolonged in Alabama's 'black hole'

In this undated photo provided by Shelly Covington, Olusegun Olatunji, a Nigerian native, and his son, Micah, pose for a photo at a Denny's restaurant in Bloomington, Ind., in November 2007. Olatunji overstayed a work visa 30 years ago. In 2013, he was convicted of selling counterfeit hats and received a deportation order. Since he was detained by ICE in 2014, he has been appealing to stay in the U.S. for more than three years so that he can support his 15-year-old son's college education. (Shelly Covington via AP)