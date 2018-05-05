Muharrem Ince, a lawmaker with Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party, CHP, and the party's presidential candidate, prays with supporters as he begins his campaign in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, May 4, 2018. The party has nominated Ince to run against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the upcoming presidential election on June 24, 2018. The 54-year-old former physics teacher has been a fierce critic of Erdogan and his ruling Justice and Development Party. (AP Photo)
Nation & World

Turkish opposition parties form alliance before June 24 vote

The Associated Press

May 05, 2018 09:44 AM

ISTANBUL

Four opposition parties in Turkey have announced a political alliance ahead of the country's June 24 national election, aiming to mount a meaningful challenge to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling party.

Speaking to reporters Saturday, the main opposition Republican People's Party lawmaker Bulent Tezcan announced the "nation alliance." His party is joining forces with the newly-founded nationalist Good Party, the Islamic-leaning Felicity Party and the center-right Democrat Party in a bid to weaken the ruling party's 16-year dominance in parliament.

Tezcan said candidates from the Democrat Party would run under the Good Party.

The parties will all field their own presidential candidates to run against Erdogan and will run as an alliance for the parliamentary election, which is scheduled for the same day.

