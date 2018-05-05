Macron honors New Caledonians before independence vote

French President Emmanuel Macron pays tribute to the Kanak tribe of Hwadrilla, where the 19 Kanak militants are buried, on Ouvea Island, off New Caledonia, Saturday, May 5, 2018 during ceremonies marking the 30th , anniversary of when Kanak tribesmen took French police hostage on Ouvea island. Four gendarmes and 19 hostage-takers died. The French territory in the South Pacific that is getting ready to vote on its independence — the last step in a three-decade-long decolonization process. Theo Rouby AP Photo