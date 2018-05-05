96-year-old WWII vet gets degree delayed by nearly 7 decades

World War II veteran Bob Barger stands during the national anthem at the commencement ceremony at the University of Toledo, Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Toledo, Ohio. Now, 68 years since he last sat in a classroom, Barger graduated after a review of his transcripts from the late 1940s showed he completed enough courses to qualify for an associate's degree — a two-year diploma not offered when he was still in school. "It was something I never dreamed of," the 96-year-old Barger said. "I knew I couldn't go back to school now. The university took a look at Barger's old school records because of a friendship he struck up with Haraz Ghanbari, the school's director of military and veteran affairs. Carlos Osorio AP Photo