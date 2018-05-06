Lebanon votes in shadow of Syria war, reflecting divisions

Zahraa Harb, left, casts her vote at a polling station during Lebanon's parliamentary elections in a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, May 6, 2018. Harb is voting for the first time in her life and the young Shiite Muslim woman is giving her vote to the militant Hezbollah group. Her relative was killed fighting near the border with Syria against militants, and she wanted to recognize those sacrifices in her vote Sunday. Bassem Mroue AP Photo