Detroit man appears in court in livestreamed death of pal

In a book photo provided by the Detroit Police Department, 18-year-old Dawone Cook is shown. The Detroit man charged in the livestreamed fatal shooting of his 18-year-old friend was due for arraignmen on May 5, in Detroit's 36th District Court but failed to show. Cook faces a misdemeanor careless discharge of a firearm causing injury or death charge. It carries a 2-year maximum penalty upon conviction. Police have said the two men were showing off weapons and money in a video on Instagram when Hemphill was shot in the head.(Detroit Police via AP)