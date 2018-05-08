Advisers aid baseball prospects, might do same in basketball

FILE - In this May 16, 2017, file photo, TCU catcher Evan Skoug (9) hits a grand slam home run during the sixth inning of an NCAA college baseball game against UT Arlington in Fort Worth, Texas. Skoug had a decision to make his senior year of high school in 2014: go pro or go to college? NCAA rules governing baseball and ice hockey allow high school players to hire advisers as long as those advisers are paid their normal fees. Also, baseball and hockey players who are drafted are allowed to retain college eligibility as long as they don’t sign a contract. Under proposals put forth last week by the Condoleezza Rice-headed Commission on College Basketball, facets of those baseball-hockey rules would be applied to high school and college basketball players. Star-Telegram via AP, File Max Faulkner