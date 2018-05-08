Buildings in Lower Manhattan provide a backdrop to a statue dedicated to the victims of the Katyn massacre of 1940, Friday, May 4, 2018, in Jersey City, N.J. Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop took to twitter to respond to Stanisław Karczewski, the speaker of the Polish senate, who has criticized Fulop after word got out that the statue will be moved. The memorial will be moved for a renovation of the plaza where it stands. The memorial commemorates the Katyn massacre of tens of thousands of Polish officers by Soviet secret police in 1940.
Buildings in Lower Manhattan provide a backdrop to a statue dedicated to the victims of the Katyn massacre of 1940, Friday, May 4, 2018, in Jersey City, N.J. Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop took to twitter to respond to Stanisław Karczewski, the speaker of the Polish senate, who has criticized Fulop after word got out that the statue will be moved. The memorial will be moved for a renovation of the plaza where it stands. The memorial commemorates the Katyn massacre of tens of thousands of Polish officers by Soviet secret police in 1940. Julio Cortez AP Photo
Statue honoring Polish massacre victims at center of dispute

May 08, 2018 09:35 AM

JERSEY CITY, N.J.

Members of Jersey City's council are gathering to oppose a plan by the mayor to remove a statue commemorating the 1940 massacre of Poles in a dispute that has sparked an international war of words.

Three members of Jersey City's council have called a news conference Tuesday to oppose Mayor Steven Fulop's effort to remove the Katyn memorial from a waterfront plaza just across the Hudson River from New York City.

The controversy has pitted Fulop against a Polish senator who has criticized the move.

The bronze statue depicts a Polish soldier gagged, bound and impaled in the back with a bayonet. It stands on a granite base containing soil from the Katyn Forest, where many victims were buried on the western edge of Russia.

It has stood at Jersey City's Exchange Place since 1991.

