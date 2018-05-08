Police: Up to 7 girls could be buried in Michigan woods

In this March 6, 2017 photo released by the Michigan Department of Corrections, Arthur Ream is shown. Police are digging in woods northeast of Detroit near where the body of a 13-year-old girl who went missing in 1986 was found more than a decade ago. In 2008, Ream led police to the area and the remains of Cindy Zarzycki who disappeared. Zarzycki had been dating Ream's son at the time of her disappearance. Arthur Ream was convicted of her murder and is serving life in prison. (Michigan Department of Corrections via AP)