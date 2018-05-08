The Latest: Search for missing girls' remains ended for day

The Latest on police excavations in Detroit area as part of cold case investigation (all times local):
5:30 p.m.
Excavation work in a wooded area northeast of Detroit for what police say could be the remains of up to seven girls missing for decades has stopped for the day.
Warren police, the FBI and other agencies spent Tuesday digging and searching the site in Macomb Township for the body of 12-year-old Kimberly King.
Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer says the bodies of four to six other girls reported missing may be buried at the site and that the excavation may take several days. The digging will resume Wednesday.
King lived in the Detroit suburb of Warren, as did 13-year-old Cindy Zarzycki. She disappeared in 1986 after being lured to a Dairy Queen.
Arthur Ream led police to the area and Zarzycki's remains in 2008. Zarzycki had been dating Ream's son at the time of her disappearance.
Ream was convicted in her murder and is serving life in prison.
__
11:20 a.m.
Authorities believe up to half a dozen bodies of missing girls could be buried in a wooded area northeast of Detroit.
Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer tells WJBK-TV that officers are excavating Tuesday at the site in Macomb Township for the remains of 12-year-old Kimberly King who last was seen in 1979.
Dwyer says "there's maybe four to six other girls that have been reported missing that are buried there" and that police "certainly are convinced we have the right area."
King lived in the Detroit suburb of Warren as did 13-year-old Cindy Zarzycki who disappeared in 1986 after being lured to a Dairy Queen. Arthur Ream led police to the area and Zarzycki's remains in 2008. Zarzycki had been dating Ream's son at the time of her disappearance.
Ream was convicted in her murder and is serving life in prison.
___
11 a.m.
Police are digging in woods northeast of Detroit near where the body of a 13-year-old girl who went missing in 1986 was found more than a decade ago.
Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer says his department has probable cause to conduct the search, but declined to say what officers are trying to find.
Officers using shovels and excavation equipment began digging at the Macomb Township site Monday. Dwyer has said they are prepared to continue the work throughout the week.
In 2008, Arthur Ream led police to the area and the remains of Cindy Zarzycki who disappeared in 1986 after being lured to a Dairy Queen. Zarzycki had been dating Ream's son at the time of her disappearance.
Ream was convicted of her murder and is serving life in prison.
