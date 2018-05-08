The Latest: Suspect in shooting ATF agent appears in court

FILE - In this May 4, 2018 file photo Police from various agencies investigate the scene where a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent was shot, May 4, 2018, in Chicago. A law enforcement official says a suspect has been arrested in the shooting. The official says Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents arrested the man in Chicago on Monday May 7, 2018. A federal court hearing is scheduled for Tuesday morning. Teresa Crawford File AP Photo