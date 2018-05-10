Rio police recreate murder scene of activist Marielle Franco

A car similar to the one where councilwoman Marielle Franco and her driver Anderson Pedro Gomes were killed, is seen on a flat bed before the reconstruction of the crime scene at the site where they were killed, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, May 10, 2018. Authorities will re-enact the murder of councilwoman Marielle Franco, a black city councilwoman shot in the head four times. Franco was slain two months ago while returning from an event focused on empowering young black women. Silvia Izquierdo AP Photo