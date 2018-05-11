AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

Few teeth in Trump's prescription to reduce drug prices
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's long-promised plan to bring down drug prices, unveiled Friday, would mostly spare the pharmaceutical industry he previously accused of "getting away with murder." Instead he focuses on private competition and more openness to reduce America's prescription pain.
In Rose Garden remarks at the White House, Trump called his plan the "most sweeping action in history to lower the price of prescription drugs for the American people." But it does not include his campaign pledge to use the massive buying power of the government's Medicare program to directly negotiate lower prices for seniors.
That idea has long been supported by Democrats but is a non-starter for drugmakers and most Republicans in Congress. Democratic Rep. Lloyd Doggett of Texas dismissed Trump's plan as "a sugar-coated nothing pill."
The administration will pursue a raft of old and new measures intended to improve competition and transparency in the notoriously complex drug pricing system. But most of the measures could take months or years to implement, and none would stop drugmakers from setting sky-high initial prices.
"There are some things in this set of proposals that can move us in the direction of lower prices for some people," said David Mitchell, founder of Patients for Affordable Drugs. "At the same time, it is not clear at all how they are going to lower list prices."
Iran cleric threatens destruction of Israeli cities
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A prominent Iranian cleric on Friday threatened two Israeli cities with destruction if the Jewish state "acts foolishly" and attacks its interests again, while thousands of protesters demonstrated against President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal with world powers.
The comments by Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami followed a week of escalating tensions that threaten to spill over into a wider conflict between the two bitter enemies, who have long fought each other through proxies in Syria and Lebanon.
Israeli airstrikes struck Iranian military installations inside Syria on Thursday — its biggest coordinated assault on Syria since the 1973 Mideast war — in retaliation for an Iranian rocket barrage on Israeli positions in the occupied Golan Heights. It was the most serious military confrontation between the two rivals to date.
Khatami, who has echoed sentiments of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei who says Israel will not exist in 25 years, said the Jewish state could face destruction if it continues to challenge Iran.
"The holy system of the Islamic Republic will step up its missile capabilities day by day so that Israel, this occupying regime, will become sleepless and the nightmare will constantly haunt it that if it does anything foolish, we will raze Tel Aviv and Haifa to the ground," he said, according to state television.
Trump open to negotiations with Calif. on auto gas mileage
WASHINGTON (AP) — Addressing a key concern for manufacturers, President Donald Trump instructed his administration to explore negotiations with California on achieving a single fuel economy standard for the nation during a meeting with auto industry executives Friday.
The president met with top auto executives to discuss the standards and tasked Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt to handle the talks with California officials, according to two people briefed on the meeting. The people spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the private discussions.
The auto industry wants to relax the federal fuel economy standards, but not so much that they provoke a legal fight with California, which has power to impose its own stricter tailpipe pollution limits. Such a fight could create two different mileage standards in the U.S., forcing automakers to engineer and produce two versions of each of their vehicle models and driving up costs.
A Trump administration official said the two agencies have had meetings and discussions with California officials on the issue for several months.
Two auto industry trade groups confirmed in a statement that Trump was willing to talk with California, but they provided no specifics. The Alliance for Automotive Manufacturers and Global Automakers said they appreciated Trump's "openness to a discussion with California on an expedited basis."
Aide who said McCain is 'dying' still works at White House
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Friday declined to condemn comments made by a special assistant to President Donald Trump dismissing Sen. John McCain's opinion during a closed-door meeting because, she said, "he's dying anyway."
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters she would not comment on an internal staff meeting, but said that Kelly Sadler, the aide in question, remains a White House staffer.
"I'm not going to validate a leak out of an internal staff meeting one way or the other," she said.
Sadler was discussing McCain's opposition to Trump's pick for CIA director, Gina Haspel, at a communications staff meeting on Thursday when she said that, "it doesn't matter" because "he's dying anyway," two people in the room confirmed to The Associated Press.
The people, who were not authorized to discuss internal deliberations and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity, described feeling shocked and stunned by the remark. The comment was first reported by The Hill newspaper.
Stevie Wonder says Kanye slavery comments are 'foolishness'
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Stevie Wonder has called out Kanye West for saying slavery is a choice, calling the idea "foolishness" and likening it to Holocaust denial.
Wonder brought up West without prompting during an interview Thursday after a show at a West Hollywood club.
"There's been a lot of talk about what was said by Kanye," Wonder said. "I want people to understand that the truth is the truth and a lie is a lie.
"We all know that slavery was not a choice," he went on. "So I just think that people need to understand that if you know your history, if you know the truth, you know that's just foolishness."
Wonder said saying slavery is a choice is like saying the Holocaust is not real.
Oklahoma governor vetoes gun carry bill in defeat for NRA
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma's Republican Gov. Mary Fallin vetoed a bill late Friday that would have authorized adults to carry firearms without a permit or training, dealing a rare defeat to the National Rifle Association in a conservative state.
The veto comes after opposition from the business community and law enforcement authorities, including top officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation who have said it could erode public safety.
The NRA had supported the bill's passage and had urged Fallin to sign it.
In a statement announcing her veto, Fallin stressed her support for the Second Amendment and the right to bear arms and noted she had signed concealed and open carry measures in the past.
"I believe the firearms laws we currently have in place are effective, appropriate and minimal," she said. But she added that the bill would have eliminated the requirement for a training course and reduced the level of background checks to carry a gun.
As lava oozes, Hawaii officials say rest of island is open
VOLCANO, Hawaii (AP) — Warnings that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could shoot boulders and ash out of its summit crater are prompting people to rethink their plans to visit the Big Island.
But most of the rest of the island is free of volcanic hazards, and local tourism officials are hoping travelers will recognize the Big Island is ready to welcome them.
Rachel Smigelski-Theiss is among those who have shifted gears. She had intended to visit Kilauea's summit with her husband and 5-year-old daughter and stay in Volcano, a town a few miles from the crater. Now they've cancelled their trip. She's worried potential flight disruptions would strand them on the island.
"My equivalent of this — and I'm from South Florida where we have hurricanes — is driving quite literally into a hurricane," she said.
Hawaii officials have had a busy month pleading with travelers to keep their plans even as dramatic images of natural disasters afflicting the islands have bombarded televisions and social media feeds.
2 trips to North Korea with top US diplomat, 18 years apart
WASHINGTON (AP) — It began with quiet words from State Department officials: Apply for a new passport immediately. You may soon be going to a country for which ordinary U.S. passports are not valid for travel.
Vague as it was, the instruction to two reporters last Friday left little doubt about our mystery destination: North Korea.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had visited the capital, Pyongyang, in complete secrecy while he was still CIA chief in early April to set the stage for an unprecedented summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Now, Washington was abuzz with rumors that he would be heading back soon to finalize details for the summit and bring back three U.S. citizens who had been held by North Korea for more than a year for alleged anti-state activities.
It would turn out to be my second visit to the isolated, authoritarian nation. Eighteen years ago, I had accompanied Madeleine Albright on her historic trip to North Korea, the first-ever by a sitting secretary of state — a highly choreographed and publicized two-day affair covered by some 80 journalists.
Protesters: Black people should hold R. Kelly accountable
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — R. Kelly insisted on performing in North Carolina Friday night, rejecting efforts to silence him over longstanding allegations of sexual misconduct.
The Greensboro concert was among the R&B singer's first performances since the #MuteRKelly movement accelerated boycott efforts in recent weeks, with help from the Time's Up campaign against sexual harassment and assault.
Kelly also was recently dropped from a May 5 concert in Chicago, and the music streaming service Spotify removed him from playlists curated by the platform.
Protesters gathered outside the Greensboro Coliseum and criticized arena officials for declining to meet with them.
"Money seems be more important than people who have experienced sexual violence," said Omisade Burney-Scott, with the Sistersong, a reproductive rights group.
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue headlines of the week. None of these stories is legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked these out. Here are the real facts:
NOT REAL: Federal Judge Slaps Mueller Down, Rules He Overstepped His Prosecutorial Power
THE FACTS: A federal judge has not ruled that special counsel Robert Mueller overstepped his authority by bringing charges against a former Trump campaign chairman, contrary to an article on the website Republic Information. U.S. Senior Judge T.S. Ellis III did ask pointed questions about Mueller's authority at a pretrial hearing in Virginia and suggested that prosecutors' true motive was to get Paul Manafort to "sing" against the president. But the judge withheld a ruling on a motion by Manafort's defense lawyers to dismiss tax and bank fraud charges. Manafort's lawyers had argued that the charges against him are far afield from Mueller's mandate to investigate Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
