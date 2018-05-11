Muslim scholars: Suicide attacks violate Islamic principles

From left to right, Head of Indonesian Ulema Council Ma'ruf Amin, Head of Ulema Council of Afghanistan Qiamuddin Kashaf, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, his deputy Jusuf Kalla, and Chairman of Pakistan's Council of Islamic Ideology Qibla Ayaz attend the opening ceremony of the trilateral religious meeting among Islamic scholars from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Indonesia at the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia, Friday, May 11, 2018. Widodo on Friday opened the meeting to discuss peace and stability in Afghanistan. Dita Alangkara AP Photo