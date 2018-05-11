Montana floodwaters near highest level in 100 years

Layne Spence, caretaker of the Medicine Bull Bison Ranch west of Missoula, Montana, navigates his four-wheeler through standing water in a pasture at the ranch Thursday, May 10, 2018, after reuniting a wayward calf with the rest of the herd after it was separated. Flood water from the nearby Clark Fork River and rising groundwater has reduced the grazing area on the ranch by about half. The Missoulian via AP Kurt Wilson