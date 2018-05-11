US pot smuggler who fled to Australia sentenced to 3 years

Maya Eidson, daughter of Peyton Eidson, poses outside the federal courthouse in San Francisco Friday, May 11, 2018, after her father was sentenced for drug smuggling. Peyton Eidson, a drug smuggler who prosecutors say brought thousands of pounds of marijuana into the U.S. in the 1980s before fleeing and settling in Australia was sentenced Friday to 3 years in prison. U.S. District Judge Susan Illston said her sentencing decision was "difficult," noting that Eidson was now much older and suffering from health problems. Australian officials have agreed to allow Eidson back into the country after he serves his prison term. Sudhin Thanawala AP Photo