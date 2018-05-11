Defeated Malaysian leader to go on holiday, denies fleeing

In this Friday, May 11, 2018, photo, Malaysia's former Prime Minister Najib Razak attends an event of the United Malays National Organization's 72nd anniversary in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Najib says he will take a short holiday to spend time with his family after a shocking electoral defeat that ended the 60-year rule of his coalition. A leaked flight manifesto shows Najib and his wife Rosmah Mansor are due to leave on a private jet on Saturday, May 12, 2018 to Jakarta, fueling rumors he was fleeing the country to escape possible prosecution over a massive corruption scandal involving the 1MDB state fund. Sadiq Asyraf AP Photo