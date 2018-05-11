Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with defenseman John Carlson (74) during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL Eastern Conference final hockey playoff series Friday, May 11, 2018, in Tampa, Fla.
Ovechkin has goal and assist, Capitals beat Lightning 4-2

By FRED GOODALL AP Sports Writer

May 11, 2018 10:57 PM

TAMPA, Fla.

Alex Ovechkin had a power-play goal and an assist in his Eastern Conference finals debut, leading the Washington Capitals to a 4-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night.

Braden Holtby stopped 19 shots and Michal Kempny, Jay Beagle and Lars Eller also scored for the Caps, who are alive beyond the second round of the playoffs for the first time in Ovechkin's brilliant 13-year career.

Steven Stamkos and Ondrej Palat scored for Tampa Bay, which trailed 4-0 heading into the third period.

Game 2 is Sunday night at Amalie Arena, where Tampa Bay also lost Game 1 in the second round against Boston.

