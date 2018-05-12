Mutual admiration as Parkland students celebrate milestones

FILE - In this March 24, 2018 file photo, Samantha Fuentes, a survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., speaks during the "March for Our Lives" rally in support of gun control in Washington. Fuentes, who gave emotional speeches at the March for Our Lives in Washington, has something to celebrate: Three months after the attack, she says "My face is finally shrapnel free!" Fuentes tweeted a photo of her face on Saturday, May 12, 2018, showing a wide smile despite bruises and a hospital bandage stretching from her ear to her mouth. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo