Media seek documents in California serial killer case

FILE - In this April 27, 2018, file photo, Joseph James DeAngelo, accompanied by Sacramento County Public Defender Diane Howard, right, makes his first appearance to face charges that include homicide and rape, in Sacramento County Superior Court in Sacramento, Calif. A judge is considering whether to make public search and arrest warrants for DeAngelo, a man who authorities call one of California's most elusive serial killers. DeAngelo is due back in court Monday, May 14, for a routine hearing. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo