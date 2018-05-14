FILE - In this April 10, 2018 photo, a minivan is removed from the parking lot near the Seven Hills School campus in Cincinnati. Cincinnati officials expect to review a plan for improving the city's emergency center while police finish an internal investigation into the death of Kyle Plush who twice called 911 to report he was trapped in a minivan. The city's acting manager says he'll present City Council members Monday, April 30, with planned emergency center changes after the failed response to Plush's calls for help on April 10.
FILE - In this April 10, 2018 photo, a minivan is removed from the parking lot near the Seven Hills School campus in Cincinnati. Cincinnati officials expect to review a plan for improving the city's emergency center while police finish an internal investigation into the death of Kyle Plush who twice called 911 to report he was trapped in a minivan. The city's acting manager says he'll present City Council members Monday, April 30, with planned emergency center changes after the failed response to Plush's calls for help on April 10. The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, File Cara Owsley
FILE - In this April 10, 2018 photo, a minivan is removed from the parking lot near the Seven Hills School campus in Cincinnati. Cincinnati officials expect to review a plan for improving the city's emergency center while police finish an internal investigation into the death of Kyle Plush who twice called 911 to report he was trapped in a minivan. The city's acting manager says he'll present City Council members Monday, April 30, with planned emergency center changes after the failed response to Plush's calls for help on April 10. The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, File Cara Owsley

Nation & World

Ohio police share findings of probe after teen dies in van

The Associated Press

May 14, 2018 08:58 AM

CINCINNATI

Cincinnati police are set to release their internal investigation into what went wrong in the response to two 911 calls from a 16-year-old boy who died after being trapped in a minivan.

Chief Eliot Isaac is expected to appear Monday before the City Council's law and safety committee.

An earlier scheduled presentation was blocked when Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE-'turs) subpoenaed police records for his own review of the Kyle Plush case.

The teen's father found his body April 10 inside the 2004 Honda Odyssey in a parking lot near his school nearly six hours after Kyle's first 911 call.

A coroner says he died of asphyxiation from his chest being compressed. It is suspected that the foldaway rear seat flipped over as he reached for tennis gear in the back.

  Comments  