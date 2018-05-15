Former Taiwan president sentenced for leaking information

FILE - In this March 23, 2016 file photo, former Taiwan's President Ma Ying-jeou holds a press conference after an international media tour of Taiwan's Taiping island, also known as Itu Aba, in the Spratly archipelago, south of Taiwan. Former Taiwanese President Ma was sentenced to four months in prison Tuesday, May 15, 2018, on charges of leaking classified information, in a case that underscores differences between pro-China and pro-independence forces on the self-governing island. Tassanee Vejpongsa, File AP Photo