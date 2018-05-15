Bahrain revokes citizenship of 115 people in mass trial

FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2015 file photo, a Bahraini woman walks past images of political prisoners plastered on a wall in Sanabis, Bahrain. Prosecutors in Bahrain said Tuesday, May 15, 2018 that a court has revoked the citizenship of 115 people in a mass terrorism trial amid a years-long crackdown on all dissent in the island kingdom. Arabic graffiti at top reads, "we will not forget you," and at bottom, "Many prisoners are not with us. May God free them." Hasan Jamali, File AP Photo