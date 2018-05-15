Records: Florida airport shooting suspect mentally competent

FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2017, file photo, Esteban Santiago, center, is led from the Broward County jail for an arraignment in federal court in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Court records say Santiago charged with killing five people and wounding six in a shooting rampage at a Florida airport has been found mentally competent and is scheduled to plead guilty later in May 2018. Federal prosecutors said in a court filing late Monday, Monday, May 14, 2018, that Santiago was recently evaluated by a psychologist. Lynne Sladky, File AP Photo