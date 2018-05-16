Water mismanagement leaves India's Silicon Valley parched

In this May 1, 2018 photo, a bird rests amidst weed and garbage at Ulsoor lake in Bangalore, India. India's Silicon Valley is bracing for yet another thirsty summer. Faucets are running dry and the lakes that once nurtured the southern city of Bangalore and its nearly 10 million residents are either parched or fetid with industrial waste and toxic effluents. Aijaz Rahi AP Photo