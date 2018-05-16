Italian, Polish climbers win prestigious Spanish prize

FILE - In this Thursday, April 19, 2018 file photo, Italian mountaineer Reinhold Messner gives a speech after being congratulated by Nepal's government in Kathmandu, Nepal. Spain's Princess of Asturias prize for sports this year has been awarded to two European mountain climbers - Italian Reinhold Messner and Poland's Krzysztof Wielicki. The judges said Wednesday, May 16, 2018 the pair embody the essence of mountain-climbing, setting new levels of accomplishment and providing inspiration for younger generations. Messner was one of the first two climbers to scale Mount Everest without supplementary oxygen 40 years ago. Niranjan Shrestha, file AP Photo