Prosecutor will no longer request bail for small crimes

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2017 file photo, Florida State Attorney Aramis Ayala answers questions during a news conference in Orlando, Fla. The Florida prosecutor who got into a legal fight with the governor for her blanket refusal to seek the death penalty now says her office will no longer request monetary bail bonds for defendants accused of low-level crimes. “By primarily relying on money, our bail system has created a poverty penalty that unjustifiably discriminates against those without resources to pay,” Ayala said in a statement Wednesday, May 16, 2018 announcing the change. John Raoux, file AP Photo