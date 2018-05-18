AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Trump to deny funds to clinics that discuss abortion
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration will resurrect a Reagan-era rule that would ban federally funded family planning clinics from discussing abortion with women, or sharing space with abortion providers.
The Department of Health and Human Services will announce its proposal Friday, a senior White House official said Thursday, speaking on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to confirm the plans before the announcement.
The policy has been derided as a "gag rule" by abortion rights supporters and medical groups, and it is likely to trigger lawsuits that could keep it from taking effect. However, it's guaranteed to galvanize activists on both sides of the abortion debate ahead of the congressional midterm elections.
The Reagan-era rule never went into effect as written, although the Supreme Court ruled that it was an appropriate use of executive power. The policy was rescinded under President Bill Clinton, and a new rule went into effect that required "nondirective" counseling to include a range of options for women.
Abortion is a legal medical procedure. Doctors' groups and abortion rights supporters say a ban on counseling women trespasses on the doctor-patient relationship. They point out that federal family planning funds cannot be currently used to pay for abortion procedures.
Light coats of gritty ash fall near erupting Hawaii volcano
VOLCANO, Hawaii (AP) — Authorities handed out ash around 2,000 masks for protection as people living near Hawaii's Kilauea volcano braced for pulverized rock, glass and crystal to rain down on them after an explosive eruption at the peak's summit.
Lindsey Magnani, her fiance Elroy Rodrigues and their two children picked up masks for their family Thursday afternoon at Cooper Center in Volcano, Hawaii.
Magnani said both of her children — Kahele Rodrigues, 2, and Kayden Rodrigues, 3 months old — were doing OK, but her and her fiance had both been sneezing all day.
"This morning it smelled like sulfur so we had to close all the windows," Magnani said.
Most residents found only thin coatings of ash, if they saw any at all, as winds blew much of the 30,000-foot (9,100-meter) plume away from people.
Egypt's president announces Rafah crossing open for Ramadan
CAIRO (AP) — Egypt will open the Rafah border crossing with Gaza for the entire Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the longest period of time since 2013, President Abdel-Fatah el-Sissi announced on Twitter.
El-Sissi wrote on his official Twitter account that the opening would "alleviate the burdens of the brothers in the Gaza Strip."
The announcement late Thursday comes just days after Israeli forces shot and killed 59 Palestinians and injured more than 2,700 during mass protests along the Gaza border.
Monday marked the deadliest day of cross-border violence in Gaza since a 2014 war between Israel and the militant Islamic group Hamas, which rules the territory. Capping weeks of protests, about 40,000 Gaza residents descended on the border area. The high number of wounded has overwhelmed the Gaza health system.
El-Sissi said in televised comments earlier this week that Egypt has been communicating with Israel and the Palestinians in an effort "to stop the bloodshed." He urged Israel to "understand that the Palestinian reactions are legitimate and they should handle it very carefully."
AP Exclusive: California judge in rape case has no regrets
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Judge Aaron Persky says he has no regrets.
The Northern California judge says he would handle the sexual assault case of former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner the same way today as he did almost two years ago, though it's the reason he is the target of a June 5 recall election and has become the self-described "most hated man on the internet."
In a lengthy interview with The Associated Press, the wiry 56-year-old former college lacrosse player argued the Santa Clara County recall effort is "fundamentally unfair" because it boils down a thick criminal case to Twitter hashtags. He gets a little teary-eyed when he talks about being turned into a one-dimensional caricature as the judge who condones rape.
"I expected some negative reaction," Persky said. "But not this."
The recall effort comes amid the growing influence of the #MeToo movement, and observers say it will serve as a bellwether of the movement's influence on national politics.
S. Korea downplays N. Korea's threats to cancel talks
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea said Friday it believes North Korea remains committed to improving relations despite strongly criticizing Seoul over ongoing U.S.-South Korean military drills and insisting it will not return to talks unless its grievances are resolved.
South Korean Unification Ministry spokesman Baek Tae-hyun said Seoul expects North Korea to faithfully abide by the agreements between its leader, Kim Jong Un, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in at their summit last month. The leaders issued a vague vow on the "complete denuclearization" of the peninsula and pledged permanent peace.
"We are just at the starting point and we will not stop or waver as we move forward for peace in the Korean Peninsula," Baek said.
North Korea has taken repeated verbal shots at Washington and Seoul since canceling a high-level meeting with South Korea on Wednesday and threatening to scrap next month's planned summit between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump, saying it won't be unilaterally pressured into relinquishing its nuclear weapons.
The North's threat cooled what had been an unusual flurry of diplomatic moves from a country that last year conducted a provocative series of weapons tests that had many fearing the region was on the edge of war. It also underscored South Korea's delicate role as an intermediary between the U.S. and North Korea and raised questions over Seoul's claim that Kim has a genuine interest in dealing away his nukes.
Ahead of Trump summit, Kim Jong Un crafts a careful message
TOKYO (AP) — Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have one big thing in common as they prepare for what would be the first ever U.S.-North Korea summit next month in Singapore: They both claim to deserve total credit.
In a country where there is no Twitter but lots of fake news, North Koreans are getting a very different take than American media-watchers on what got the two leaders to the negotiating table and what they will be trying to accomplish.
What North Koreans are hearing is that Kim is calling all the shots. That he's a strategic genius whose bold nuclear policies have opened the door to Korean-led peace talks with the South. And that he has finally succeeded in forcing the leader of the most powerful country in the world to acknowledge their country's new status.
It's a message that fits in nicely with what North Koreans always hear: that their leaders are essentially infallible.
But unlike some Trump backers who have already begun talking about a possible Nobel Prize, North Korea's media have been exceedingly cautious not to set expectations for specific concessions from Trump too high or to divulge government positions that might need to be walked back or reframed if the talks don't go as planned.
Prince Charles to walk Meghan down aisle at royal wedding
WINDSOR, England (AP) — Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle at the royal wedding — stepping in after the father of the bride fell ill just days before the ceremony.
Kensington Palace said Friday that Markle's future father-in-law, the heir to the British throne, would walk the American actress down the aisle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor for her wedding to Prince Harry. The palace says he "is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to the Royal Family in this way."
The decision comes after feverish speculation about who would have the honor after the bride announced that her father, Thomas Markle, wouldn't attend because of poor health. The bookies had suggested that Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, was the favorite.
Unlike Ragland, Harry's father has a lifetime of experience in appearing at large-scale public events amid intense scrutiny. The palace said Markle had asked Charles to offer a supporting arm.
Having the father of the groom take the honor offers yet another twist in a royal wedding that is proving to be different than many others. Normally such occasions are choreographed to the second — and replete with tradition.
White House threatens firings after McCain remark gets out
WASHINGTON (AP) — A West Wing aide's morbid remark about gravely ill Sen. John McCain has not yielded widespread White House soul-searching. Instead, it has led to a push to fire those responsible for leaking that story and others that have bedeviled President Donald Trump's administration.
Nearly a week after Kelly Sadler dismissed McCain's opinion on Trump's CIA nominee during a closed-door meeting by saying "he's dying anyway," a torrent of criticism has rained down on the White House. The administration has repeatedly declined to publicly apologize, but the fallout has shaken the West Wing, where the focus remains on who leaked to the media.
Trump is demanding that whoever let the story go public be fired, according to a White House official and an outside Trump adviser. Neither was authorized to speak publicly about private conversations and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
Leaks have long been a problem for Trump's White House, but this one has drawn particular scrutiny within the building because of the staying power of the damaging story. Several senior officials, including chief of staff John Kelly and counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway, have called closed-door meetings to warn junior staffers that a shake-up could be in the offing. The mood has grown increasingly tense.
"It's an honor and a privilege to work for the president and to be part of his administration. And anybody who betrays that I think is a total and complete coward and they should be fired," said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders this week. "We've fired people over leaking before."
Police: Man arrested after firing shots at Trump golf club
DORAL, Fla. (AP) — South Florida authorities say one man was arrested and an officer was injured after police exchanged gunfire with the man in the lobby of the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami that's owned by President Donald Trump.
Doral Police Chief Hernan Organvidez told reporters officers confronted the man about 1:30 a.m. Friday and exchanged fire. He said the man was "neutralized" and taken into custody.
Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez said the man was shouting about Trump, and draped an American flag over the counter. He said the man was "actively shooting."
Perez said a Doral officer received an unspecified injury.
The golf resort previously known as the Doral Resort & Spa was purchased by the Trump Organization in 2012. Its signature course is the Blue Monster at Doral.
Ex-boyfriend of blast victim arrested on explosives charge
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Spa owner Ildiko Krajnyak was opening a package that had piled up with mail during her recent trip to her native Hungary when it exploded.
News reports of the blast quickly reached Stephen Beal, her ex-boyfriend and a partner in the Southern California business.
At the urging of his new girlfriend, Beal phoned police and then let them search his house. They found more than 100 pounds (45 kilograms) of explosive material and charged him Thursday with possessing an unregistered destructive device.
While not charged with the fatal explosion, the arrest puts Beal in custody as authorities investigate what they believe was a targeted bombing.
Beal, a model rocket hobbyist, told investigators he had not made any bombs and did not have material for an explosion as powerful as the one he saw in news coverage.
