UN rights chief backs calls for inquiry over Gaza deaths

Marwan Shtewi, 32, lies on the bed while his mother's Fatma, stands near him at the surgery's ward of Shifa hospital in Gaza City, Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Shtewi was shot in his hand and abdomen by Israeli troops during a protest east of Gaza City on Monday. With few prospects and little to fear, Shtewi is among the crowds of young men who put themselves on the front lines of violent protests along the border with Israel, risking their lives in a weekly showdown meant to draw attention to the dire conditions of Gaza. Adel Hana AP Photo