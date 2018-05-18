2 shot, wounded after graduation at Kansas megachurch

Authorities say two people have been shot and wounded outside a suburban Kansas City megachurch after a high school graduation there.
Leawood Police Capt. Brad Robbins says the shooting happened Thursday night after a fight erupted as people were leaving the Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, Kansas. With over 20,000 members, the church has the largest Methodist congregation in the U.S.
Robbins says both victims were treated and released from hospitals. One was a student who had just graduated from Center High School in Kansas City, Missouri. The other victim was wounded inside a vehicle. Robbins says more than a dozen shell casings were found at the scene.
Church of the Resurrection Pastor Adam Hamilton said on Facebook that he is "saddened for these kids and their families."
