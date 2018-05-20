FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2018 file photo, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas meets with German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, in the West Bank town of Ramallah. A Palestinian official said Sunday, May 20, 2018, that the 83-year-old Abbas has been hospitalized with fever. Abbas, a heavy smoker, has a long history of health issues. He has not designated a successor.
Palestinian president hospitalized with fever

By IAN DEITCH Associated Press

May 20, 2018 08:39 AM

JERUSALEM

A Palestinian official says President Mahmoud Abbas has been hospitalized with fever.

The aide to Abbas, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with protocol, said the 83-year-old Palestinian leader was diagnosed with a fever on Sunday. Abbas had an ear operation last week, and had returned to the hospital late Saturday for a follow-up.

The Palestinian state news agency quoted the hospital director as saying tests results are "good" without providing further details.

Abbas, a heavy smoker, has a long history of health issues, ranging from heart trouble to a bout with prostate cancer a decade ago.

Abbas has not designated a successor, and the Palestinians have not held presidential elections since 2005 because of the split between Abbas' Fatah party and the Islamic militant Hamas, which rules Gaza.

