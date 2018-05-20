In North Korea nuke site closing, spectacle trumps substance

This April 20, 2018, satellite image provided by DigitalGlobe shows the nuclear test site in Punggye-ri, North Korea. Foreign journalists will journey into the mountains of North Korea this week to observe the closing of the country’s nuclear test site, a display of goodwill ahead of leader Kim Jong Un’s planned summit with President Donald Trump. Satellite Image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP)