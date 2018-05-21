The Latest: Lava flows, stalls on geothermal plant property

In this Sunday, May 20, 2018, aerial photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava from the eastern channel of the Fissure 20 complex flows into a crack in the ground in Pahoa, Hawaii. Kilauea volcano began erupting more than two weeks ago and has burned dozens of homes, forced people to flee and shot up plumes of steam from its summit that led officials to distribute face masks to protect against ash particles. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)