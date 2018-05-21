This April 20, 2018, satellite image provided by DigitalGlobe shows the nuclear test site in Punggye-ri, North Korea. Foreign journalists will journey into the mountains of North Korea this week to observe the closing of the country’s nuclear test site, a display of goodwill ahead of leader Kim Jong Un’s planned summit with President Donald Trump. Satellite Image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP)
Foreign media arrive for North Korea nuke site closing

The Associated Press

May 21, 2018 11:31 PM

WONSAN, North Korea

Foreign journalists have arrived in North Korea to cover the dismantling of the country's nuclear test site later this week.

South Korean media initially scheduled to join were not allowed onto Tuesday's charter flight from Beijing.

Pyongyang is allowing the small media group access to the site to publicize its promise to halt underground tests and launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles. It unilaterally announced that moratorium ahead of a summit between leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump scheduled for June 12 in Singapore.

But Pyongyang has cut off high-level contact with Seoul over an exercise with the U.S. military.

Amid growing concern over the success of the summit, South Korean President Moon Jae-in was to meet with Trump in Washington later Tuesday.

