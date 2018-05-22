Syrian army, police celebrate recapturing all of Damascus

FILE - In this file photo released on Sunday, April 22, 2018 by the Syrian official news agency SANA, smoke rises after Syrian government airstrikes and shelling hit in Hajar al-Aswad neighborhood held by Islamic State militants, southern Damascus, Syria. Syria's military said Monday, May 21, 2018, that it has liberated the last neighborhoods in southern Damascus held by the Islamic State and has declared the Syrian capital and its surroundings "completely safe" and free of any militant presence. (SANA via AP, File)