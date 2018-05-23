FBI raids house, storage unit of former Ohio House speaker

Federal agents are at former Republican Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger's home in southwest Ohio and at a nearby storage unit.
An FBI spokesman has confirmed to The Dayton Daily News that the agency is "conducting law enforcement activities" in the area.
Rosenberger resigned last month after saying he was aware the FBI was asking questions about his activities and that he'd hired criminal defense attorney David Axelrod. The FBI is said to be looking into Rosenberger's international travel and his lavish lifestyle, including living in a luxury condo owned by a GOP donor.
Messages were left Wednesday with the FBI and Axelrod.
The FBI investigation has clouded replacement efforts. Speaker Pro Tem Kirk Schuring canceled another schedule session Wednesday to elect Rosenberger's successor.
