Grand jury says police shooting of Georgia man justified

FILE - This April 5, 2018 file photo shows Jameillah Smiley holding a framed photograph of her son, Ricky Boyd, at her home in Savannah, Ga. Police were justified in fatally shooting Ricky Boyd, a 20-year-old man, a grand jury said Wednesday, May 23, 2018 after concluding that he pointed a BB pistol at officers who had come to arrest him. Russ Bynum, File AP Photo