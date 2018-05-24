Romania: Austrian businessman suspected of child pornography

A Romanian court has ordered that an Austrian businessman suspected of child pornography be placed under house arrest.
Mihaela Porime, spokeswoman for the agency that investigates organized crime, told The Associated Press Thursday that Dieter Kaas, 67, had been detained in the city of Arad, western Romania. A court later there later ruled he be placed under house arrest for 30 days. Kaas could not be reached for comment.
Prosecutors said they had extracted pornographic material from the suspect's computer and obtained statements from underage girls who posed for him or sent him photos. They said he forwarded the images to others and paid the girls money for the images.
Kaas owns Trade Trans Log Spedition, a company that offers transport and forwarding services, logistics and warehousing mainly across southeastern Europe.
He recently signed a 16 million-euro ($18.7 million) contract for 100 Romanian freight wagons.
